NY Rep. Ocasio-Cortez recovering after positive COVID test

FILE - U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks round to listen to a question at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Credit: Alastair Grant

National & World News
Updated 22 minutes ago
New York Rep_ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home."

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement Sunday evening.

The Democratic congresswoman’s office said Ocasio-Cortez received a booster shot last fall, adding that she “encourages everyone to get their booster” and follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the nation dealing with another surge of the virus since the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant, numerous members of Congress have reported breakthrough cases despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Ohio, tweeted last week that he had tested positive on at at-home virus test, but said he was asymptomatic and felt “fine.”

FILE - U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference urging the Senate to secure a pathway to citizenship in President Joe Biden's legislative agenda, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

