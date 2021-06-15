New York Philharmonic to resume performances Sept. 17

Gustavo Dudamel will conduct programs from March 9-20, 2022, focusing on the relationship of Robert Schumann and Clara Wieck Schumann, paired with world premieres.

Geffen Hall, the Philharmonic’s home since 1962, is undergoing a $550 million renovation whose timetable was moved up during the pandemic. It is scheduled to reopen in autumn 2022 with a capacity of under 2,200, down from 2,738. Orchestra rows are being cut from 43 to 33, and the stage moved forward 25 feet, allowing seven rows of wraparound seating behind the orchestra. About two-thirds of the third tier is being eliminated.

The pandemic led to the cancellation of the final 27 subscription concerts of the 2019-20 season plus six non-subscription concerts, all 103 subscription concerts of the 2020-21 season plus 16 non-subscription concerts, and the loss of additional events such as concerts for young people, late night shows plus tours.

In its last full season, the Philharmonic presented 104 subscription concerts and 15 non-subscription concerts.