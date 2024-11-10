Nation & World News
Nation & World News

NY parks employee dies fighting fires; air quality warnings are issued in New York and New Jersey

Authorities are reporting the death of a New York parks employee battling one of a number of wildfires in New Jersey and New York amid dry conditions that have prompted air quality warnings in both states
Smoke from a forest fire rises above the trees in Evesham, N.J. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

AP

AP

Smoke from a forest fire rises above the trees in Evesham, N.J. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) (AP)
Updated 44 minutes ago

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. (AP) — A New York parks employee died battling one of a number of wildfires in New Jersey and New York amid dry conditions that have prompted air quality warnings in both states, authorities said Sunday.

The Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue said the New York state forestry service reported that the worker died when a tree fell on him Saturday afternoon as he battled a major brush fire along the New York-New Jersey border, officials said.

“Rip brother your shift is over job well done,” the post said.

New York State Police said they were investigating the death amid the fire in Sterling Forest located in Greenwood Lake and identified the victim as Dariel Vasquez, an 18-year-old Parks and Recreation aide employed by the New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Department.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Forest Fire Service reported the sprawling blaze had spread to more than 3 square miles (about 8 square kilometers) near the border in Passaic County’s West Milford and Orange County, New York. Dubbed the Jennings Creek wildfire, it was threatening two homes and eight buildings in the Long Pond Ironworks Historic District.

Health advisories were issued for parts of New York and northeastern New Jersey due to unhealthy air quality due to smoke from the fires. People were urged to limit strenuous outdoor physical activity if possible; those especially sensitive included the very young and very old and people with ailments such as asthma and heart disease.

New Jersey officials, meanwhile, reported 75 percent containment of a 175-acre (70-hectare) fire in the Pompton Lakes area of Passaic County that was threatening 55 homes, although no evacuations had been ordered.

Progress was also reported on fires in the Bethany Run area on the border of Burlington and Camden counties in Evesham and Voorhees townships; a blaze along the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs in Bergen County; and the Pheasant Run wildfire in the Glassboro wildlife protection area of Gloucester County.

Prosecutors in Ocean County on late Saturday afternoon announced arson and firearms charges in connection with a 350-acre (142-hectare) Jackson Township fire that started Wednesday. They said it was sparked by magnesium shards from a shotgun round on the berm of a shooting range. Officials said firing that kind of “incendiary or tracer ammunition” was barred in the state. The majority of the blaze has been contained, officials reported Friday.

Smoke from a forest fire rises above the trees in Evesham,N.J. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, when firefighters said conditions were the driest in New Jersey in nearly 120 years. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Massachusetts firefighters continue to battle stubborn brush fires across state
Placeholder Image

AP

Firefighters advance on destructive blaze in California, aided by slower winds
Placeholder Image

AP

3 dead, including the suspect, after shooting in Pennsylvania apartment and 40-mile...
Placeholder Image

DeKalb fire crews fight massive blaze at tow yard
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Weah on US roster for CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal vs. Jamaica but suspended for...9m ago
Paris to deploy 4,000 police officers for France-Israel soccer match following violence...10m ago
Roma fires Juric for its 2nd coaching change this season15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose