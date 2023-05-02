NY governor signs bill expanding access to contraceptives

Under the law that will take effect in November 2024, trained pharmacists will be able to distribute self-administered hormonal contraceptives including oral birth control pills, vaginal rings, and the patch to New Yorkers, even if patients don't have a prescription from their doctor or nurse practitioner.

The legislation is “part of a long journey to find more ways to protect the rights of women in the state of New York,” Hochul said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to stop the backslide while expanding reproductive rights here in our state.”