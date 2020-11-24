NY bans incineration disposal of toxic firefighting foam

PFAS are human-made chemicals that research suggests can cause health problems in humans. The chemicals have been used for decades in a range of products, including firefighting foam and stain-resistant sprays. They are known as “forever chemicals” because of their longevity in the environment and resistance to destruction.

The new state law says it applies to cities designated as environmental justice areas and with 16,000 to 17,000 residents. But it was aimed at Cohoes because Norlite is the only facility in New York, and one of a handful nationwide, known to have processed PFAS foam.

“We're looking forward to building on this success and broadening it to a statewide ban,” said Rob Hayes, clean water associate for Environmental Advocates New York. He said PFAS foam could be incinerated at several other facilities around the state.

“Because PFAS foam is not regulated as a hazardous waste and has few disposal requirements, it could theoretically also be incinerated at a municipal waste combustion facility, of which there are 10 spread across the state, Hayes said. ”We have not heard of any PFAS foam waste being sent to the listed hazardous waste incinerators or a municipal waste incinerator.”