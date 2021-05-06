NY AG: Broadband industry behind fake FCC comments

The Federal Communications Commission's contentious 2017 repeal undid Obama-era rules that barred internet service providers from slowing or blocking websites and apps or charging companies more for faster speeds to consumers.

The proceeding generated a record-breaking number of comments — more than 22 million. The attorney general's report found that nearly 18 million of those were fake comments, and the broadband industry group, called Broadband for America, spent $4.2 million generating more than 8.5 million of the fake FCC comments. Half a million fake letters were also sent to Congress.