NWSL reaches new collective bargaining agreement that adds more money for players, ends draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League and its players have reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement that eliminates the draft, guarantees all contracts, provides for parental leave and childcare benefits and promises more money for the players.

The deal that extends the current contract with the NWSL Players Association by four years has no maximum salary; the minimum salary will rise from $48,500 in 2025 to $82,500 in 2030, the last year of the new CBA. It includes a base salary cap of $3.3 million per team in 2025 that will rise to $5.1 million in 2030 but also includes a revenue-sharing model that could increase the cap even more.

Mental health services and mental health leave policies will be broadened, and charter flights will be allowed for up to six legs per season. Team medical and training staffs will also increase.