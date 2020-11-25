NWHL season to last 2 weeks and played in Lake Placid bubble

The NWHL is following the lead of the WNBA and NSWL, which both played their seasons in a bubble. The NWHL plan must be approved by regional and state health officials.

The league has established a coronavirus protocol, and COVID-19 testing will be provided on site by Yale Pathology Labs.

Players who have already signed their contracts will be paid in full despite the condensed schedule. Players will also have the option to opt out, and still be paid their entire salary, the league said.

The NWHL fell short of completing its season last spring, when the pandemic led to the cancelation of the Isobel Cup Final.

Also Wednesday, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association announced a sponsorship agreement with the digital home and auto insurance provider Sonnet. The Canadian company will sponsor the PWHPA’s Toronto-based team, which will be called “Team Sonnet.”

Toronto is one of the PWHPA’s five hubs, which include Minnesota and New Hampshire, which are scheduled to compete in the Secret Dream Gap Tour.

