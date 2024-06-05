Nvidia's stock market value touches $3 trillion. How it rose to AI prominence, by the numbers

Nvidia, which has positioned itself as one of the most prominent players in AI, has been producing some eye-popping numbers. Here’s a look:

$3 Trillion

Nvidia’s total market value as of afternoon trading on Wednesday. Earlier this year, it passed Amazon and Alphabet to become the third most valuable public company, behind Microsoft ($3.163 trillion) and Apple ($3,030 trillion). The company was valued at around $418 billion two years ago.

$137 billion

That’s the one-day increase in Nvidia’s market value as of afternoon trading on Wednesday.

10 for 1

The company's 10-for-1 stock split goes into effect at the close of trading on Friday, June 7, and is open to all shareholders of record as of Thursday, June 6. The move gives each investor nine additional shares for every share they already own.

Companies often conduct stock splits to make their shares more affordable for investors. Nvidia’s stock closed Tuesday at $1,164.37 and it's just one of nine companies in the S&P 500 with a share price over $1,000.

$26 billion

Revenue for Nvidia’s most recent fiscal quarter. That’s more than triple the $7.2 billion it reported in the same period a year ago. Wall Street expects Nvidia to bring in revenue of $117 billion in fiscal 2025, which would be close to double its revenue in 2024 and more than four times its receipts the year before that.

53.4%

Nvidia’s estimated net margin, or the percentage of revenue that gets turned in profit. Looked at another way, about 53 cents of every $1 in revenue Nvidia took in last year went to its bottom line. By comparison, Apple’s net margin was 26.3% in its most recent quarter and Microsoft’s was 36.4%. Both those companies have significantly higher revenue than Nvidia, however.