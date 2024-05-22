BreakingNews
Giuliani barred from accusing Fulton County election workers of fraud
Nation & World News

Nvidia to release earnings as AI demand continues unabated

Rival computer chip makers are racing to catch up but Nvidia still holds a leading edge in powering the artificial intelligence boom as it prepares to release its latest financial results Wednesday
FILE - Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang makes the keynote address at Nvidia GTC in San Jose, Calif. on March 18, 2024. Nvidia reports earnings on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang makes the keynote address at Nvidia GTC in San Jose, Calif. on March 18, 2024. Nvidia reports earnings on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
51 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rival computer chip makers are racing to catch up but Nvidia still holds a leading edge in powering the artificial intelligence boom as it prepares to release its latest financial results Wednesday.

Demand for generative AI products that can compose documents, make images and serve as increasingly lifelike personal assistants has fueled astronomical sales of Nvidia's specialized AI chips over the past year.

Tech giants Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft have all signaled they will need to spend more in coming months on the chips and data centers needed to train and operate their AI systems.

Many of them are relying on Nvidia's chips, though some are working on lessening that reliance by developing their own. But the investment by the large AI players has largely benefited Nvidia and other chip makers.

The company, based in Santa Clara, California, carved out an early lead in the hardware and software needed to tailor its technology to AI applications, partly because founder and CEO Jensen Huang began to nudge the company into what was then seen as a still half-baked technology more than a decade ago. It also makes chips for gaming and cars.

Nvidia will release its quarterly earnings after the market closes Wednesday. The company's stock has grown into the third largest on Wall Street, making it one of the most influential stocks in the market.

FILE - A Nvidia office building is shown in Santa Clara, Calif., May 31, 2023. Nvidia reports earnings on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Nvidia CEO Jensen Huangs speaks at the company's office in Santa Clara, Calif., April 16, 2024. Nvidia reports earnings on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks about AI and climate during the keynote address at Nvidia GTC in San Jose, Calif., March 18, 2024. Nvidia reports earnings on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Giuliani barred from accusing Fulton County election workers of fraud27m ago

Credit: AP

High price of diabetes drugs deprives poor of effective treatment

Credit: Voyage Creative

Rolling success: Brunswick port’s focus on vehicle cargo paying off

Former Gov. Roy Barnes settles zoning dispute with Cobb County

Former Gov. Roy Barnes settles zoning dispute with Cobb County

Credit: Disney

Interview: Georgia’s Will Moseley was OK finishing second on ‘American Idol’
36m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Use of Wegovy and other weight-loss drugs soars among kids and young adults
6m ago
Barbie will make dolls to honor Venus Williams and other star athletes
7m ago
Sun's magnetic field may form close to the surface. This finding could improve solar...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Disney

Interview: Georgia’s Will Moseley was OK finishing second on ‘American Idol’
36m ago
A roundup of every congressional primary race in Georgia
Track the Georgia presidential primary election results