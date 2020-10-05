Nvidia says it will build UK's most powerful supercomputer

Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, said it will spend 40 million pounds ($52 million) on the supercomputer, dubbed Cambridge-1, which will consist of 80 Nvidia systems and is expected to be online by the end of the year.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Cambridge-1, which would be ranked the world's 29th most powerful supercomputer, will be available to healthcare researchers using artificial intelligence to working on urgent medical challenges.