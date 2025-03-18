Nation & World News
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang discusses AI's future at GTC 2025

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang kicked off the company’s artificial intelligence developer conference, on Tuesday by telling a crowd of thousands that AI is going through “an inflection point.”
CEO Jensen Huang talks during the keynote address of Nvidia GTC Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

By SARAH PARVINI – Associated Press
Nvidia founder Jensen Huang kicked off the company's artificial intelligence developer conference on Tuesday by telling a crowd of thousands that AI is going through “an inflection point.”

GTC 2025, heralded as “AI Woodstock,” is being hosted at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Huang's keynote has been focused on the company's advancements in AI and his predictions for how the industry will move over the next few years.

Huang said demand for GPUs from the top four cloud service providers is surging, adding that he expects Nvidia's data center infrastructure revenue to hit $1 trillion by 2028. He also announced that U.S. car maker General Motors would integrate Nvidia technology in its new fleet of self-driving cars.

The Nvidia head also unveiled the company’s Halos system, an AI solution built around automotive — especially autonomous driving — safety.

“We’re the first company in the world, I believe, to have every line of code safety assessed,” Huang said.

