Nursing home fire kills 6 in eastern Spain

“The most important thing now is the recovery of those who have been injured,” Puig said.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sent his condolences to the families.

Sánchez tweeted in Spanish that he was following “the tragic news from Moncada. My condolences to the families of the victims. We are watching with concern the evolution of the injured. All our support for the families and the town.”

Municipal authorities in Moncada have called for three days of mourning, with flags flying at half-staff on the town hall building. Officials called for a minute of silence at noon local time.

Spain's nursing homes, like in many other countries, were particularly hard-hit during the worst months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caption A man inspects a nursing home after a fire in the municipality of Moncada just north of Valencia, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022. Spanish authorities say that at least five people have died in a fire at a nursing home near Valencia in eastern Spain. Emergency services for the Valencia region said Wednesday that in addition to the victims another 11 people required hospital treatment. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saiz Caption A man inspects a nursing home after a fire in the municipality of Moncada just north of Valencia, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022. Spanish authorities say that at least five people have died in a fire at a nursing home near Valencia in eastern Spain. Emergency services for the Valencia region said Wednesday that in addition to the victims another 11 people required hospital treatment. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saiz Credit: Alberto Saiz