Nurse fired, accused of giving Georgia inmate cigarettes

Investigators were told that Brandi Thompson, 47, was speaking to the inmate while working at the Bibb County Jail and had planned to bring him cigarettes while he was working at the car wash detail in downtown Macon. Authorities monitored the car wash and saw Thompson drop off the cigarettes to inmate Presley Lee Middlebrooks as planned.

Thompson was later interviewed and arrested Tuesday on a charge of giving inmates liquor, drugs, weapons, telecommunications devices etc. without consent of the warden. Bond was set at $27,700. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.