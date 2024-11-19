Nation & World News

Numerous children injured by a vehicle outside an elementary school in central China

Chinese state media say numerous children were injured by a vehicle outside an elementary school in central China’s Hunan province
By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN – Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Numerous children were injured by a vehicle outside an elementary school in central China’s Hunan province on Tuesday, reports said. Hours after the incident, the casualty count was unclear and authorities had yet to clarify if it was an accident or a deliberate attack.

The incident follows a series of recent killings or attacks in China by people in vehicles or wielding knives.

Students were arriving for classes around 8 a.m. at Yong'an Elementary School in the city of Changde when a small white SUV drove into a crowd of children and adults, according to state media. Few details were released, reflecting China's reflexive inclination to suppress news about crime, protests and major accidents that could erode public confidence in the ruling Communist Party's self-declared ability to maintain social order.

Several adults were also injured, the official Xinhua News Agency said, adding that the driver was subdued by parents and security guards and some of the injured were immediately sent to the hospital.

Police in the city's Dingcheng district, where the school is located, issued a statement saying no one had life-threatening injuries and identifying the driver as a 39-year-old man surnamed Huang, who was under detention. It said the incident was under investigation but gave no word on the cause or other details.

Footage posted on Chinese social media showed the injured lying on the road while terrified students ran past the gate and inside the schoolhouse.

Comments on Chinese internet sites reflected anger and frustration with recurring incidents of violence against citizens by those venting anger at society.

While China has much lower rates of violence than many countries — personal gun ownership there is illegal — knifings and the use of homemade explosives still occur.

Chinese schools have been subject to numerous attacks by people armed with knives or using vehicles as weapons.

A stabbing attack at a vocational school in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi on Saturday left eight people dead and 17 others injured.

That came shortly after a man drove his car into people at a sports facility in the southern city of Zhuhai, leaving 35 people dead and 43 others injured.

In September, three people were killed in a knife attack in a Shanghai supermarket, and 15 others were injured. Police said at the time that the suspect had personal financial disputes and came to Shanghai to “vent his anger.”

The same month, a Japanese schoolboy died after being stabbed on his way to school in the southern city of Shenzhen.

The Chinese government generally censors internet content it deems overly sensitive or political, and some images of the school incident were quickly taken down. Most Western social media sites and search engines like Google are blocked in China, limiting available content even while some people use tools like VPNs and send news through Chinese social media before the censors have time to catch it.

