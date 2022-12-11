Numbers on panel examining Va. Beach mass shooting dwindle

A city engineer fatally shot 12 people and wounded four others on May 31, 2019, at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center before he was killed by police. The commission's charge in part is to recommend improvements to Virginia’s laws, policies and other areas to minimize the risk for future shootings.

Kate Hourin, communications director for the Office of the State Inspector General, which oversees the commission, confirmed the 10 resignations last week but declined to comment further.

Commission chairman Ryant Washington said some members left the volunteer positions due to family matters or because it was interfering with their jobs.

Washington, a former Fluvanna County sheriff and state law enforcement administrator, said he hopes the vacancies will be filled but that the commission’s work will continue regardless. The group meets about once a month in Richmond.

“There are many of us who are working diligently,” he said. “We are trying to do what is set before us and I think we will continue to do that.”

Rebecca Cowan, who resigned from the commission last month, wrote to Attorney General Jason Miyares and Virginia Beach Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler about her concerns in an email. Miyares, then another Virginia Beach delegate, and Convirs-Fowler pushed to create the state commission in 2020.

Cowan wrote that efforts to obtain necessary information were met with resistance from the city and some commission members.

“In my opinion, manipulative attempts have been made to stifle information-seeking,” she wrote. “I have concerns that the commission’s work is being obstructed from within, either deliberately or due to negligence.”

Miyares and Convirs-Fowler didn’t respond Friday to a request for comment from the newspaper.

Vice Chairman Robert “Butch” Bracknell said the panel would benefit from more state support, such as the addition of full-time staff members.

Jason Nixon, whose wife, Kate, was killed in the shooting, said he’s been deeply disappointed with the commission and no longer has faith in its work.

“It’s embarrassing for the state of Virginia,” Nixon said. “They should be ashamed of themselves to allow this to go on.”

The FBI said in June 2021 that its investigation determined the employee who conducted the shooting rampage "was motivated by perceived workplace grievances" that "he fixated on for years."