BreakingNews
UPDATE: Georgia resumed collecting fuel tax today
ajc logo
X

Numbers of refugees, asylum-seekers increase in Germany

National & World News
11 minutes ago
More than 244,000 people have applied for asylum in Germany last year and more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees who have come to the country looking for shelter from Russia’s war

BERLIN (AP) — More than 244,000 people applied for asylum in Germany last year, and more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees came to the country looking for shelter from Russia's war, the government said Wednesday.

The No. 1 country of origin for asylum-seekers was Syria, followed by Afghanistan, Turkey and Iraq. Ukrainian refugees don’t need to apply for asylum, because they immediately received temporary residency status.

Compared to 2021, the number of asylum-seekers went up last year by 27.9%. Especially during the last three months of 2022, numbers increased as asylum-seekers tried to reach Germany through the Balkan route.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's “war of aggression against Ukraine has triggered the largest flight movement in Europe since World War II," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said, thanking Germans for welcoming refugees from Ukraine with overwhelming support.

“In other parts of the world, too, people are fleeing war and terror, as reflected in the significant increase in the number of asylum applications filed in 2022,” Faeser added.

She said that the government was trying to integrate those who arrive in Germany faster than in the past by offering language classes immediately, among other measures. The government is also trying to speed up deportations of those whose asylum pleas are rejected.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses a leading conservative of sexual harassment16h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title
15h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Jobs will dominate early GOP agenda in Georgia Legislature
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia ICE whistleblower files suit against private prison company
3h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia ICE whistleblower files suit against private prison company
3h ago

Credit: john spink

UPDATE: Flights resume in Atlanta after nationwide FAA outage
37m ago
The Latest

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit
6m ago
Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage
8m ago
Spanish farmers protest ecological threshold for Tagus river
11m ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
16h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top