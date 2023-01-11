ajc logo
X

Numbers drawn for new Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot

National & World News
1 hour ago
Players, check your tickets

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Players, check your tickets. The numbers have been drawn for the latest Mega Millions jackpot, which now stands at an estimated $1.1 billion.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

The grand prize is now the third-largest in U.S. history after 24 straight drawings without a winner, which has allowed the prize to repeatedly roll over.

Mega Millions normally requires a few hours before announcing whether or not there has been a grand prize winner.

The game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million are designed to create massive jackpots drawing more players.

The $1.1 billion jackpot would be paid out through an annuity over 29 years. Players who prefer money up front can opt for the cash payout that currently stands at an estimated $568.7 million, though more than a third of that would typically go to federal and possibly state taxes.

The only Mega Millions jackpots larger than the estimated $1.1 billion opportunity Tuesday have been the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018 and $1.33 billion winning ticket in Illinois in July, Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Credit: Teresa Crawford

Credit: Teresa Crawford

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial8h ago

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses a leading conservative of sexual harassment
7h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
9h ago

Atlanta and former mayor, police chief sued in 2020 shooting that killed 8-year-old
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Matthew Hinton

West Virginia Secretary of State Warner running for governor
10m ago
Cardinal Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
12m ago
The AP Interview: Korean leader cites North's serious threat
15m ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
7h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top