Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.73 billion after no one matched the game’s six numbers and won the giant prize

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.73 billion after no one matched the game’s six numbers Monday and won the giant prize.

The winning numbers announced were: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the Powerball 14.

There has been no winner for 35 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022. The largest jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.73 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing Wednesday night would be an estimated $756.6 million.

Federal taxes eat into the winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

