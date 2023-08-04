Numbers drawn for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

The numbers have been drawn for an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot and the wait is on to see if someone has finally won the prize

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago
X

The numbers were drawn Friday night for an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot and the wait is on to see if someone has finally won the prize.

The numbers drawn were: 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and the gold ball 20.

It usually takes a couple hours before lottery officials can determine if there is a jackpot winner.

Before Friday night's drawing, there had been 30 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game's jackpot on April 18. That has enabled the prize to steadily grow until it is now tied for the fourth-largest ever in the U.S.

The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1 in 302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The odds are better to win smaller prizes, which start at $2.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Those who opt for a lump sum payout would get an estimated $659.5 million.

A big slice of those winnings would go toward federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery payouts.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

