The winless lottery streak is over. Someone has won the $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot

It's tough to win the Mega Millions jackpot because the odds are so long, at 1 in 302.6 million.

The prize is the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history.

The $1.12 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, which would be $537.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.