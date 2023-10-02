Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after no one beat the immense odds and won the giant prize

By DANIEL KOZIN and MARK VANCLEAVE – Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after no players hit it big Monday night.

The winning numbers announced were: 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball 5.

The jackpot for the next drawing Wednesday night will be among the largest lottery prizes of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games.

The prize has grown so massive because there have been 33 consecutive drawings since someone matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, dating back to July 19.

That losing streak reflects the stunningly long odds of winning the jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The new $1.2 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to receive the winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 30 years. Winners nearly always pick the cash option, which for Wednesday night's drawing would be an estimated $551 million.

A Powerball ticket costs $2 in most states and players can pick their own numbers or have a computer make the selection.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Vancleave reported from New Hope, Minnesota. AP writer Scott McFetridge in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed.

