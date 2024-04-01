Powerball jackpot rises to $1.09 billion after 3-month-long losing streak continues

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.09 billion after no one matched the game's six numbers Monday night and won the top prize, continuing a three-month-long winless streak.

The numbers drawn were: 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and the Powerball 23.

No one has won Powerball’s jackpot since New Year’s Day, a stretch of 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching the game’s six numbers. If no one wins the jackpot Wednesday night, the game will match its record number of 41 consecutive drawings on Saturday night.

The reason for the jackpot drought is simple: The odds of winning the top prize are miserable, at 1 in 292.2 million. It's those odds that create the large jackpots that are designed to attract attention and drive up sales.

The $1.09 billion prize is for a sole winner who makes the rare decision to be paid over 30 years through an annuity. Nearly all winners instead take the cash option, which for Wednesday night would be an estimated $527.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP