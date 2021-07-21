Number of undocumented migrants into UK surpasses 2020 total

As of Tuesday, at least 8,452 migrants had landed on U.K. shores in 2021. That compares with 8,417 people who crossed the Channel last year, according to data compiled by Britain’s Press Association.

The British government is working with authorities in France to increase the number of police patrolling French beaches for the second time in a year to try and stop migrants from making the crossing. Britain will provide 54 million pounds ($73 million) to support the French efforts.