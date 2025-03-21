Number of perfect brackets dwindles closer to zero after Saturday's March Madness games

It's the end of the line for perfect brackets on Yahoo Sports. Same with CBS Sports.

With Michigan's 91-79 win over Texas A&M on Saturday night, the final perfect Yahoo Sports bracket was shredded. Poor Shawno had been correct on every pick with his Grand Bracket until the fifth-seeded Wolverines sent the fourth-seeded Aggies home.

CBS Sports lost its last perfect bracket with Saturday night's games, including No. 6 seed BYU's two-point win over third-seeded Wisconsin and Texas Tech's 77-64 win over No. 11 seed Drake.