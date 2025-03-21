Nation & World News
Number of perfect brackets dwindles closer to zero after Saturday's March Madness games

Michigan guard Ian Burns, front, joins forward Will Tschetter and guard Charlie May in celebrating after defeating Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

It's the end of the line for perfect brackets on Yahoo Sports. Same with CBS Sports.

With Michigan's 91-79 win over Texas A&M on Saturday night, the final perfect Yahoo Sports bracket was shredded. Poor Shawno had been correct on every pick with his Grand Bracket until the fifth-seeded Wolverines sent the fourth-seeded Aggies home.

CBS Sports lost its last perfect bracket with Saturday night's games, including No. 6 seed BYU's two-point win over third-seeded Wisconsin and Texas Tech's 77-64 win over No. 11 seed Drake.

The NCAA's platform was down to 3 perfect brackets out of 34 million. That's 0.000000008% for those of you who can't do the math.

ESPN’s tracker still listed a few perfect brackets out of 24.3 million — three, to be exact.

Creighton was listed as ESPN's top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday's first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino, right, gives Arkansas head coach John Calipari a pat on the back after a loss in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Purdue forward Camden Heide (23) hangs onto the ball while colliding with McNeese State guard DJ Richards Jr. (2) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

McNeese State forward Christian Shumate (24) celebrates during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts after shooting during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Credit: AP

Parents and students arrive for the first day of school at Harmony Elementary School in Buford on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

