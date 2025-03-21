Nation & World News
Number of perfect brackets dwindles closer to zero after Saturday's early March Madness games

The number of perfect NCAA Tournament brackets is approaching zero
St. John's head coach Rick Pitino, right, gives Arkansas head coach John Calipari a pat on the back after a loss in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

By The Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

The number of perfect NCAA Tournament brackets is approaching zero.

With 10th-seeded Arkansas' win over No. 2 seed St. John's on Saturday, there are now 23 perfect brackets out of 34 million, according to the NCAA. That's 0.0000006% of all brackets, so, yeah, perfection is almost gone.

It's even closer to nil in Yahoo Sports' Men's Bracket Mayhem — down to one after the Razorbacks' win. No word on who owns that last perfect bracket.

ESPN's tracker was down to 18 perfect brackets out of 24.3 million following the Arkansas win and Purdue's 14-point victory over McNeese on Saturday.

CBS Sports had a similar attrition rate, down to 0.000036% unblemished brackets through Saturday’s two early games.

Creighton was listed as ESPN's top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday's first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.

___

