Number of perfect brackets down to nearly zero through Friday's early March Madness games

Yahoo Sports' is down a mathematic zero — 30 brackets are still a perfect 32 for 32. CBS Sports had a similar attrition rate, down to 0.0008% unblemished brackets by the end of Friday.

More than 85% of Yahoo's brackets had Clemson advancing, but the Tigers lost to McNeese 69-67. That game knocked out 6.6 million ESPN brackets, too.

Creighton was listed as ESPN's top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday's first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.

