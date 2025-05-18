Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon to start despite strained left hamstring

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will start in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, despite having a strained left hamstring.

Denver interim coach David Adelman had said he would be a game-time decision, but the Nuggets upgraded him to available less than an hour before the start.

“He’s trying to play," Adelman said during his pregame media session. “Obviously, he is injured, but he’s going to go through the process, see if he can give us something. If he can’t go or if he goes and he can’t continue, we have plenty of guys that can step up.”