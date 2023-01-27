Nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of launch officers

The Air Force told the AP last Sunday that its medical teams were looking into the issue. Bussiere's request elevates that look into formal review conducted by the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.

“We are working together to create courses of action moving forward. We are committed to remaining transparent during this process and we pledge to maintain an open dialogue with members, their families and stakeholders throughout,” Bussiere said.

Over the last week, more missileers who served at Malmstrom or their families have reached out to the AP to share their experiences with diagnoses of blood cancer and other types of cancer.

Concern about the cancers was raised by a Space Force officer in a January briefing to his unit. Many missileers transferred into the Space Force after it was created; at least 455 Space Force officers, including its highest-ranking officer, new Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, served as missileers.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which according to the American Cancer Society affects an estimated 19 out of every 100,000 people in the U.S. annually, is a blood cancer that uses the body’s infection-fighting lymph system to spread.

For comparison, only about 3,300 troops are based at Malmstrom at a time, and only about 400 of those are assigned either as missileers or as support for those operators. The three bases control a total of 400 siloed Minuteman III ICBMs.

