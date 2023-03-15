NTSB: Wing parts from air ambulance fell far from wreckage

“The safety and well-being of our patients and crew is our utmost priority and we will continue to make significant investments to bolster our commitment," the company said.

The other victims also included 69-year-old patient Mark Rand and his 66-year-old spouse Terri Rand, as well as two medical crew members, Edward Pricola, 32, and Ryan Watson, 27.

Walton contacted air traffic control minutes before the crash to report that the plane was climbing past 15,400 feet (4,694 meters), according to the report. But no further radio transmissions came in from the pilot, the report states.

Just minutes later, the plane began to fall — dropping about 8,000 feet (2,440 meters) in 30 seconds — before the aircraft's navigation tracking system went dark, according to the report.

Dan Rose, an aviation attorney retained by relatives of the Rands, told The Associated Press that they hope NTSB will investigate Guardian Flight’s decision to fly instead of waiting for the winter storm to pass. Rose also said Mark Rand’s condition wasn’t life-threatening at the time.

“I know the family would want the NTSB to look carefully at the two issues,” Rose said Wednesday. “They’re really intertwined.”

The National Weather Service said it was snowing steadily when the flight left Reno, with winds around 20 mph (30 kph) and gusts up to 30 mph (50 kph). Visibility was under 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) with a cloud ceiling about 2,000 feet (600 meters).