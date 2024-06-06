NTSB begins considering probable cause in a near-collision between FedEx and Southwest planes

Investigators said Thursday that an incoming FedEx cargo plane came within less than 200 feet of hitting a Southwest Airlines jet last year in Austin, Texas, after both were cleared to use the same runway.

The FedEx co-pilot saw the Southwest plane at the last second, and the cargo plane's crew pulled up, flying over the top of the Southwest jet, which was carrying 128 passengers and crew members.

"This incident could have been catastrophic if not for the heroic actions of the FedEx crew," said Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board at the start of the panel's hearing on the close call.