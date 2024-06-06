Breaking: BREAKING | MARTA tracks in NE Atlanta shut down after fatal collision
Nation & World News

NTSB begins considering probable cause in a near-collision between FedEx and Southwest planes

Federal investigators are preparing to vote on the probable cause of an airport close call last year in which two planes nearly collided in Austin, Texas
FILE - The National Transportation Safety Board logo and signage are seen at a news conference at NTSB headquarters in Washington, Dec. 18, 2017. Investigators said Thursday, June 6, 2024, that an incoming FedEx cargo plane came within less than 200 feet of hitting a Southwest Airlines jet last year in Austin, Texas, after both were cleared to use the same runway. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The National Transportation Safety Board logo and signage are seen at a news conference at NTSB headquarters in Washington, Dec. 18, 2017. Investigators said Thursday, June 6, 2024, that an incoming FedEx cargo plane came within less than 200 feet of hitting a Southwest Airlines jet last year in Austin, Texas, after both were cleared to use the same runway. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By DAVID KOENIG – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Investigators said Thursday that an incoming FedEx cargo plane came within less than 200 feet of hitting a Southwest Airlines jet last year in Austin, Texas, after both were cleared to use the same runway.

The FedEx co-pilot saw the Southwest plane at the last second, and the cargo plane's crew pulled up, flying over the top of the Southwest jet, which was carrying 128 passengers and crew members.

"This incident could have been catastrophic if not for the heroic actions of the FedEx crew," said Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board at the start of the panel's hearing on the close call.

The five-member safety board heard descriptions of the incident from investigators and was expected to vote on a probable cause of the incident later Thursday.

The FedEx plane was making its final approach to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport when it nearly hit the top of the Southwest Boeing 737, which was roaring down the runway for takeoff in thick fog.

The air traffic controller said he had expected the Southwest jet — which he couldn't see through the fog — to take off more quickly. In hindsight, the controller said, he could have made the Southwest crew wait until the FedEx Boeing 767 landed.

The captain of the FedEx plane told investigators he was irritated and perplexed when he heard the controller clearing the Southwest jet to take off from the same runway he was approaching.

The incident was among several close calls last year that prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to call a “safety summit” of aviation industry participants.

FAA officials have maintained that U.S. aviation has never been safer. However, a panel of independent experts concluded last year that the safety margin is shrinking and the FAA needs better staffing and technology to manage the nation's airspace.

The NTSB plans to publish its report on the Austin incident in several weeks.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Mayor Dickens: Water breaks ‘not my fault but it is my problem’1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

BREAKING
MARTA tracks in NE Atlanta shut down after fatal collision
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Buckhead nightclub
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Man, 76, is Lake Lanier’s 2nd drowning victim of the year
33m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Man, 76, is Lake Lanier’s 2nd drowning victim of the year
33m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CDC director visits Grady clinic to tout new after-sex STI prevention
The Latest

Credit: AP

The Latest: Hallie Biden says she didn't see Hunter use drugs during period he bought gun
9m ago
Dolly Parton plans for a musical on her life using her songs to land on Broadway in 2026
14m ago
The ACLU is making plans to fight Trump's promises of immigrant raids and mass...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Ossoff, Warnock secure funds preserving John Lewis’ congressional papers
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more
Army Ranger follows grandfather's D-Day footsteps from Georgia to France