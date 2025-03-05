Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy prices, following similar move by Zepbound-maker Eli Lilly

Makers of the popular obesity treatments Wegovy and Zepbound are cutting prices for people without insurance
FILE - Donna Cooper holds up a dosage of Wegovy, a drug used for weight loss, at her home in Front Royal, Va., on Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Donna Cooper holds up a dosage of Wegovy, a drug used for weight loss, at her home in Front Royal, Va., on Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Makers of the popular obesity treatments Wegovy and Zepbound are cutting prices for people without insurance.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said Wednesday that it will drop prices 23% for all doses of Wegovy. The new monthly price of $499, down from $650, takes effect immediately.

Novo said the new pricing is available to both the uninsured and people who have insurance that doesn't cover the weight-loss drugs.

Last week, Eli Lilly said it would cut the monthly price of its starter dose of Zepbound to $349. The U.S. drugmaker also is making larger doses available for $499 through its self-pay program.

Patients start taking the injectable drugs at smaller dose levels and then increase the amount over time.

The price cuts come as supplies improve. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has moved both drugs off its list of medicines in shortage. The agency has said compounding pharmacies and other entities that have been allowed to make off-brand, cheaper copies of the drugs during the shortage will have to wind down production.

Wegovy and Zepbound are part of a GLP-1 class of treatments that has shown unprecedented results for helping people shed weight by decreasing appetite and boosting feelings of fullness. Sales of the drugs have soared.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Centene Plaza in St. Louis on Oct. 29, 2022. At least 20 states have settled with Centene Corp. over its pharmacy benefit manager operation that coordinated medications for Medicaid patients. (Bram Sable-Smith/KFF Health News)

Credit: (Bram Sable-Smith/KFF Health New

Centene silence: Why hasn’t Georgia settled over pharmacy issue?

At least 20 states have settled disputes with health insurance giant Centene since 2021. But two state holdouts appear to remain: Georgia and Florida.

Do you need fluoride treatment after a teeth cleaning? Dental experts weigh in

Trump administration to drop lawsuit against Louisiana petrochemical plant, AP sources say

The Latest

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: AP

Trump says no one has heard of Lesotho. But Musk is trying to do business in the African nation

13m ago

Mayors from Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York defend 'sanctuary' policies, call their cities safe

20m ago

Trump administration plans to cut 80,000 employees from Veterans Affairs, according to internal memo

23m ago

Featured

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC )

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

EXCLUSIVE

Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor

The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.

Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban

The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.

1h ago

Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later

The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."

1h ago