Novelist's book is canceled after she acknowledges 'review bombs' of other writers

NEW YORK (AP) — A debut author who used fake accounts to "review bomb" other writers on the influential online platform Goodreads has been dropped by her agent and had her book deal cancelled.

Cait Corrain's novel “Crown of Starlight" had been scheduled to come out next year through Del Rey, a science fiction and fantasy imprint of Penguin Random House. Both Del Rey and Corrain's agent, Becca Podos, announced this week that they would no longer work with Corrain, who had a two-book deal.

On Tuesday, days after the scandal broke online among Goodreads users, the author posted an apology on Instagram, blaming her actions in part on struggles with mental health and substance abuse.