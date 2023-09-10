Novak Djokovic takes a two-set lead in the US Open final against Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic has moved within one set of a 24th Grand Slam singles title, winning a tiebreaker to take the second set against Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open men’s final in 1 hour, 44 minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has moved within one set of a 24th Grand Slam singles title, winning a tiebreaker to take the second set against Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open men's final in 1 hour, 44 minutes.

Djokovic won the first set 6-3, then erased a set point late in the second set before winning the tiebreaker 7-5.

The 36-year-old from Serbia, trying to become the oldest man to win the U.S. Open title in the professional era, looked weary at times during the set but won the final three points to win it.

Their meeting Sunday is a rematch of the 2021 final in Flushing Meadows. Medvedev won in straight sets that day for his lone Grand Slam title, denying Djokovic what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.

The match is being played with the roof closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium because of the potential for more bad weather.

