Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Novak Djokovic splits with coach Andy Murray ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic is splitting with coach Andy Murray, just two weeks ahead of the French Open
FILE - Novak Djokovic, left, of Serbia talks with his coach Andy Murray during his first round match against Nishesh Basavareddy of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Novak Djokovic, left, of Serbia talks with his coach Andy Murray during his first round match against Nishesh Basavareddy of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, file)
Updated 18 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic is splitting with coach Andy Murray just two weeks ahead of the French Open, following a dismal start to the clay-court season.

Murray's representatives announced Tuesday that the two former No. 1-ranked players will “no longer be working together.”

“Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months,” Murray was quoted as saying. "I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”

The decision comes after Djokovic lost his opening match in his last two tournaments in Monte Carlo and Madrid, both on clay.

Djokovic thanked Murray in a post on social media “for all the hard work, fun & support over last six months on & off the court.”

“I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together,” Djokovic wrote.

Djokovic and Murray joined forces ahead of the Australian Open in what initially was seen as an unlikely pairing. After Murray retired last year, Djokovic reached out with the coaching proposition.

Djokovic said in February that Murray had agreed to stay on for an "indefinite" period, including "some clay-court tournaments" this season. Djokovic has yet to win a tournament this season after having to retire from the Australian Open semifinals with a hamstring injury and losing in the final in Miami to leave him one shy of 100th career title.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic talks with his coach Andy Murray, left, during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his match against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) in action against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Dec. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, file)

Credit: AP

NFL's record seven international games features back-to-back games for Vikings in Dublin and London

4m ago

Kim Kardashian testifies about being bound and held at gunpoint during Paris robbery

9m ago

US egg prices fall for the first time in months but remain near record highs

9m ago

Featured

A sign announcing a home for sale is posted outside a home Feb. 1, 2024, in Acworth. Metro Atlanta saw a 4% decrease in April home sales compared to April 2024. (Mike Stewart/AP 2024)

Credit: AP

You’re probably seeing more homes for sale in metro Atlanta. Here’s why.

The are a lot more homes for sale in metro Atlanta than this time a year ago. Here's why and what it means for both the buyer and the seller

Atlanta Beltline seeks funding for driverless vehicle pilot program

The Atlanta Beltline plans a $3 million pilot program that will bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail in advance of next year’s FIFA World Cup games.

Insurance chief John King jumps into Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

Republican casts himself as a combat-tested conservative who can win over both Kemp allies and MAGA loyalists.