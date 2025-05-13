Novak Djokovic splits with coach Andy Murray ahead of French Open

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic is splitting with coach Andy Murray just two weeks ahead of the French Open, following a dismal start to the clay-court season.

Murray's representatives announced Tuesday that the two former No. 1-ranked players will “no longer be working together.”

“Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months,” Murray was quoted as saying. "I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”