Novak Djokovic moves into Wimbledon semifinals when Alex de Minaur withdraws

Novak Djokovic has received a free pass into the Wimbledon semifinals when his quarterfinal opponent, Alex de Minaur, withdrew with an injury
Alex de Minaur of Australia sits on the grass after a fall during his second round match against Jaume Munar of Spain at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

2 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic got a free pass into the Wimbledon semifinals on Wednesday when his quarterfinal opponent, Alex de Minaur, withdrew with a hip injury.

De Minaur, an Australian who was seeded ninth at the All England Club, announced he was pulling out of the tournament hours before he and Djokovic were scheduled to play each other at Centre Court.

This match would have been de Minaur's first quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon. He made it that far at the French Open last month, too.

Djokovic will face Taylor Fritz or Lorenzo Musetti on Friday for a berth in the final.

The second-seeded Djokovic has won seven of his men's-record 24 Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Holger Rune of Denmark during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Alex de Minaur of Australia reacts following his fourth round win over Arthur Fils of France at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

