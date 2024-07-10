Novak Djokovic moves into Wimbledon semifinals when Alex de Minaur withdraws

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic got a free pass into the Wimbledon semifinals on Wednesday when his quarterfinal opponent, Alex de Minaur, withdrew with a hip injury.

De Minaur, an Australian who was seeded ninth at the All England Club, announced he was pulling out of the tournament hours before he and Djokovic were scheduled to play each other at Centre Court.

This match would have been de Minaur's first quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon. He made it that far at the French Open last month, too.