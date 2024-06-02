Nation & World News

Novak Djokovic keeps his French Open title defense going by getting past Lorenzo Musetti in 5 sets

Novak Djokovic's French Open title defense and his hold on No. 1 in the rankings are still alive thanks to a 7-5, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over 22-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti in a third-round match
Serbia's Novak Djokovic clenches his fist after breaking the service game of Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the fifth set of the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
49 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic's French Open title defense — and his hold on No. 1 in the rankings — are still alive thanks to a 7-5, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 comeback victory over 22-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti in a third-round match that lasted 4 1/2 hours and did not conclude until Sunday after 3 a.m., the latest finish in tournament history.

It is Djokovic’s 369th win at a Grand Slam tournament, tying Roger Federer for the most in tennis history.

Djokovic briefly looked as if he might be in trouble against Musetti but instead ran away with the final set and now will continue his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title and fourth at Roland Garros.

Gasping for break while leaning over with hands on knees, or taking so much time between points that he earned a warning, the 37-year-old Djokovic appeared to be exhausted at times against his much younger, backward-hat-wearing opponent. Musetti was propelled to the lead by a one-handed backhand, a deft touch at the net and a 5-for-5 success rate on break chances.

But Djokovic is nothing if not a determined problem-solver. And once Djokovic got headed in the right direction in the fourth set, thanks to playing more aggressively on service returns and closer to the baseline during groundstrokes exchanges, the 30th-ranked Musetti could not withstand the charge.

One telling stat: Djokovic improved to 39-11 in fifth sets over his career; Musetti fell to 2-6.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays the crowd during his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after missing a shot against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti plays a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic catches his breath during his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, bottom left, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

