Venus Williams falls early in her first match at her 24th Wimbledon and loses to Elina Svitolina

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
X
Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams has lost in the first round of her 24th appearance at the All England Club

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams lost in the first round of her 24th appearance at the All England Club.

Williams fell to the ground at Centre Court early on against Elina Svitolina, and her right knee was treated twice by a trainer, including getting taped up during a medical timeout after the second set.

The 43-year-old American kept playing but could not manage to overcome 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist Svitolina in a 6-4, 6-3 defeat on Monday at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Williams was the oldest player in this year’s field and the fourth-oldest to compete in the main draw at Wimbledon.

Svitolina was only 2 when Williams made her Wimbledon debut in 1997 and just 5 when Williams won the event for the first time.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia universities’ response to lt. gov.: Millions spent on diversity efforts2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Inside City Hall: Sinkhole saga raises questions about city infrastructure
9h ago

Study: Georgia maternal mortality increase among five worst in nation
3h ago

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta

How Biden’s new plans to address student loan debt would work
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street tacks a bit more to its big run for the first half of the...
7m ago
Israelis protest at international airport against judicial overhaul plan
12m ago
Police confirm two more Wichita club shooting victims, bringing total to 11 hurt
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Mallika Vora

Deported from Atlanta, ‘The Migrant Chef’ now famous in Mexico
2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top