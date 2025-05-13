Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Novak Djokovic ends coaching partnership with Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic is splitting with coach Andy Murray, just two weeks ahead of the French Open
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
23 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic is splitting with coach Andy Murray, just two weeks ahead of the French Open.

Murray's representatives said in a statement Tuesday that the two former No. 1-ranked players will “no longer be working together.”

“Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months,” Murray was quoted as saying. "I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”

Djokovic thanked Murray in a post on social media “for all the hard work, fun & support over last six months on & off the court.”

“I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together,” Djokovic wrote.

Djokovic and Murray joined forces ahead of the Australian Open in what initially was seen as an unlikely pairing. After Murray retired last year, Djokovic reached out with the coaching proposition.

Djokovic said in February that Murray had agreed to stay on for an “indefinite” period, including “some clay-court tournaments” this season. Djokovic has yet to win a tournament this season, losing in the finals in Miami and Madrid to leave him one shy of 100th career title.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his match against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a coffee ceremony at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Saudi crown prince welcomes Trump to kingdom as US leader begins four-day Middle East tour

14m ago

French actor Gérard Depardieu found guilty of sexual assault and given 18-month suspended sentence

14m ago

The Latest: Trump is in Saudi Arabia on the first leg of his 4-day Mideast trip

27m ago

Featured

A sign announcing a home for sale is posted outside a home Feb. 1, 2024, in Acworth. Metro Atlanta saw a 4% decrease in April home sales compared to April 2024. (Mike Stewart/AP 2024)

Credit: AP

You’re probably seeing more homes for sale in metro Atlanta. Here’s why.

The are a lot more homes for sale in metro Atlanta than this time a year ago. Here's why and what it means for both the buyer and the seller

Atlanta Beltline seeks funding for driverless vehicle pilot program

The Atlanta Beltline plans a $3 million pilot program that will bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail in advance of next year’s FIFA World Cup games.

Insurance chief John King jumps into Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

Republican casts himself as a combat-tested conservative who can win over both Kemp allies and MAGA loyalists.