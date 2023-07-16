Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in the Wimbledon final

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Novak Djokovic is bidding for his record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles championship and fifth in a row

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic is bidding for his record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles championship and fifth in a row.

Carlos Alcaraz is trying for his first trophy at the All England Club.

Djokovic wants his 24th Grand Slam title. Alcaraz wants his second.

There is plenty on the line when Djokovic and Alcaraz meet each other at Centre Court in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

There's also this: Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, is ranked No. 1, and Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, is ranked No. 2. In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, the winner will have the top ATP ranking.

This is a rematch of the showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic in the French Open semifinals last month.

The first two sets were terrific, and each man won one. But then Alcaraz was overcome by cramping — he said later he thought nerves were the main cause — and Djokovic took the anticlimactic last two sets 6-1, 6-1.

Marketa Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam title on Saturday by defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the women's final.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hampton residents stunned by 4 shooting deaths in peaceful neighborhood8h ago

Credit: File

Kemp taps veteran GBI investigator to lead agency
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Chlorine spill may have caused E. coli leak into Chattahoochee

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
15h ago

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
15h ago

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny lives. Kevin is very good at finding them
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Powerball prize grows to $900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
21m ago
Israel's Netanyahu is feeling 'very good' after overnight hospitalization following a...
1h ago
Ukraine bides its time in its counteroffensive, trying to stretch Russian forces before...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny living things. Kevin is very good at photographing them
21h ago
Max Fried dominant in rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Rome
8h ago
Bill Torpy: For elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, a happy ending
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top