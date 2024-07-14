Nation & World News

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in a Wimbledon men's final rematch

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to meet for the Wimbledon men's championship
Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches as he plays a return to Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches as he plays a return to Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
19 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to meet for the Wimbledon men's championship.

Sunday's final at the All England Club is a rematch from last year, when Alcaraz got past Djokovic in five sets.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is expected to be in the Royal Box at Centre Court, a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.

The 37-year-old Djokovic is trying to win his eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer for the most by a man at the grass-court major. A victory by Djokovic would also give him 25 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis history.

It was only a little more than a month ago that Djokovic had surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee after getting injured during the French Open.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz wound up winning the trophy at Roland Garros in June for his third major championship. That made him the youngest man with a Grand Slam title on grass, clay and hard courts.

Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon women's final Saturday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand return to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘Inspire, empower, uplift’: Georgia leaders look to support Black men

Credit: AP

Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap

Credit: AP

Richard Simmons, a fitness guru who mixed laughs and sweat, dies at 76

Credit: AP

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s diminutive and pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96

Credit: AP

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s diminutive and pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett schools expect revenue gain despite homestead expansion
The Latest

Credit: AP

Donald Trump appeared to be the target of an assassination attempt. Here's what to know
59m ago
The Secret Service is investigating how a gunman who shot and injured Trump was able to...
1h ago
The Latest: Officials say man who opened fire at Trump rally was a 20-year-old from...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Four US presidents were assassinated; others were targeted, as were presidential...
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow this weekend's updates
Braves’ Marcell Ozuna sets Atlanta franchise record for RBIs before All-Star break