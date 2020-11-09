Notre Dame mandates COVID testing after football celebration

“As exciting as last night’s victory against Clemson was, it was very disappointing to see evidence of widespread disregard of our health protocols at many gatherings over the weekend,” Jenkins said in his letter Sunday. In addition the game, numerous parties were also held around the campus over the weekend.

Following the win, Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 2 in the The Associated Press college football poll, while Clemson dropped to No. 4.

The celebration came just two days after Jenkins released a video warning students about spikes in COVID-19 cases around the campus and implored them to redouble their efforts to follow safety measures. Notre Dame reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 220 active cases overall. The university has reported 1,355 positive cases since the start of the fall semester.

Jenkins himself has come under criticism in recent weeks after he failed to wear a mask at a White House Rose Garden ceremony where President Donald Trump introduced Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Jenkins, who tested positive for COVID-19 days after attending, shook hands and sat shoulder-to-shoulder with others at the event.

Jenkins later apologized for his actions, saying in a statement that, "I failed to lead by example, at a time when I've asked everyone else in the Notre Dame community to do so."

Notre Dame's Faculty Senate formally expressed disappointment in the school president's actions with a resolution passed Thursday.

__

Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.