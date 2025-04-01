Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles to enter transfer portal instead of WNBA draft, AP source says

Olivia Miles has decided to enter the transfer portal and play another college season instead of going to the WNBA
Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) reacts after making a 3-point basket against TCU during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) reacts after making a 3-point basket against TCU during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
1 hour ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Olivia Miles has decided to enter the transfer portal and play another college season instead of going to the WNBA, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday night because they weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The 5-foot-10 guard had spent her entire college career at Notre Dame and was a projected lottery pick in the draft, which takes place in New York on April 14. Instead, she'll join the more than 1,000 women's basketball players in the portal and will be one of the most sought-after.

ESPN was first to report Miles' decision.

Asked about her plans after the Irish lost to TCU in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament on Saturday, Miles said she wasn't sure what she would decide.

“I literally have no idea. I need to make a few calls and talk to some people,” Miles said. “I’m very blessed because I’m in a great position. I could come back and have another year of college or I could play on a good team in the (WNBA).”

The 22-year-old is draft-eligible, having been at Notre Dame for four seasons. She has a year of eligibility left after sitting out last season while recovering from a knee injury she suffered at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The decision to leave college for the pros is more fraught than it used to be now that college players can earn money from lucrative name, image and likeness deals. By staying in college, Miles also stands to benefit from a new WNBA collective bargaining agreement that could give rookies higher salaries. Top picks in the WNBA currently make about $78,000.

Miles started all 34 games this season, averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

“I love college. I think I’ve outgrown it,” Miles said. “That kind of makes my decision tougher to stay.”

The quick turnaround from college to the WNBA season, which starts May 16, isn't easy for any player. Miles said that won't be the only factor in her choice.

“I trust in myself for whatever decision I make. Either decision would be good for me,” she said. “I’m just trusting in myself. I’ll be confident in my decision that I make, for sure.”

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) is fouled by TCU guard Hailey Van Lith (10) as she drives to the basket during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) is fouled by TCU guard Donovyn Hunter (4) as she goes up for a shot during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

UCLA coach Cori Close talks with center Lauren Betts (51) during the second half of a game against Richmond in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

Betts, Lee and Prince are posting up in women's March Madness. There are fewer players like them

MiLaysia Fulwiley responds to tongue-lashing by coach and leads South Carolina into the Elite Eight

March is her time: Hailey Van Lith leads 3rd different team to Elite Eight with TCU's 72-61 win

The Latest

UConn guards Paige Bueckers (5) and Ashlynn Shade (12) reacts after a game against Southern California in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament Monday, March 31, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

Paige Bueckers carries UConn to record 24th women's Final Four with 78-64 win over USC

8m ago

Bangkok reviews construction safety after a high-rise was crumpled by an earthquake 800 miles away

14m ago

South Korea’s Constitutional Court will rule Friday on Yoon's impeachment

15m ago

Featured

Much of Georgia was under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather on March 31, 2025. The far northern portion of the state was under a Level 2 and 1 risk.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Henry County during storms

1h ago

3 of 4 U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead

Three of four U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead. The soldiers had been stationed at Georgia's Fort Stewart.

Lucy McBath suspends bid for governor as husband battles cancer

Four-term U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath suspends bid for Georgia governor.