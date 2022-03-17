Notre Dame beats Rutgers in double-OT to cap First Four

Ron Harper Jr. had tied it with a long 3-pointer for Rutgers with 22 seconds left in the second OT before Atkinson won the scrum under the basket and put up the winner.

“They were one possession better," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.

Nate Laszewski had 18 and Cormac Ryan 16 for the Irish (23-10).

“I haven’t felt like this in a long time,” Atkinson said. “It’s amazing. Bunch of cameras on you. Big spotlight, last game of the night. Definitely got my teammates to cheer with. It’s just awesome. Got family up in the stands. Couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Caleb McConnell, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, had a career-high 23 points and Harper had 22 for the Scarlet Knights (18-11), who had knocked off five ranked teams on their conference schedule.

Both teams shot a respectable 51% for the game.

McConnell scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor as Rutgers built a 41-36 lead at the half. He put the finishing touches on the scoring before intermission, going the length of the court and putting up a fast-break layup at the buzzer.

Rutgers went up by eight to open the second half on Harper's 3-pointer, but Notre Dame chipped away. The Irish got up by as many as five late before the game got tight again.

Geo Baker's 3-pointer tied it at 69 for Rutgers with 1:24 left. Rutgers got the ball back, but Harper and Baker both missed shots that would have given the Scarlet Knights the win in regulation.

“We have an unbelievably gritty group,” Ryan said. “We don't quit. I mean, so proud of how we played and battled. And our fight, man, you really can't teach that.”

QUOTABLE

“If there's a better game in the NCAA Tournament, I gotta see it,” Brey said. “That was an unbelievable college basketball game. And they're really good. And tough. And fearless. And I'm really proud of our group because we just kept hanging in. We've grown a lot in the mental toughness area.”

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: Fought back from a halftime deficit, wouldn't go away and finally found a way to win it.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights played well enough to win, but didn't take advantage of chances to put away the Irish.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame advances to a first-round game Friday against No. 6 Alabama in San Diego.

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Notre Dame players celebrate after defeating Rutgers 89-87 in double overtime in a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, early Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

