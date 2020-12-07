Nothing compares: Sinead O'Connor memoir coming out in June

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced Monday that the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter's memoir, “Rememberings,” will come out June 1. Houghton Mifflin is calling the book a “revelatory” account of O'Connor's life, from her childhood in Dublin through such triumphs as her cover of Prince's “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and through her many controversies and her struggles with mental illness. Last month, she announced she was entering a year-long treatment program for trauma and addiction.

“This is my story, as I remember it. I had great fun writing it over the past few years,” O’Connor said in a statement.