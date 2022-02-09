Hamburger icon
Notae, Arkansas upset No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime

Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) drives past Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) to score during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Credit: Michael Woods

Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) drives past Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) to score during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Credit: Michael Woods

National & World News
By CHIP SOUZA, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
JD Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1 Auburn 80-76

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1 Auburn 80-76 Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final 1:52 of overtime in front of a raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

It was the first time an Arkansas team had beaten a No.-1 ranked team since 1984 against North Carolina.

Arkansas led by as many as 12 points in the first half before the Tigers (22-2, 10-1) rallied.

The Tigers had won 19 straight since a double-overtime loss to Connecticut in November.

___

Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) gets past Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) to score on a fast break during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) gets past Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) to score on a fast break during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) gets past Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) to score on a fast break during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas guard JD Notae, center, tries to get a rebound between Auburn defenders Chris Moore, left, and K.D. Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas guard JD Notae, center, tries to get a rebound between Auburn defenders Chris Moore, left, and K.D. Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas guard JD Notae, center, tries to get a rebound between Auburn defenders Chris Moore, left, and K.D. Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) has his shot blocked by Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) as he drives to the hoop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) has his shot blocked by Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) as he drives to the hoop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) has his shot blocked by Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) as he drives to the hoop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

