Norwegian wealth fund to vote against Elon Musk's Tesla pay package

Norway's sovereign wealth fund operated by Norges Bank Investment Management said Saturday it will vote against Elon Musk's hefty CEO compensation package during Tesla's annual meeting on Thursday.

It's the latest pushback over the size of the pay package, which was recently valued by the company at $44.9 billion, but in January had a value of about $56 billion. In May, two big shareholder advisory firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, recommended voting against the package.

“While we appreciate the significant value generated under Mr. Musk’s leadership since the grant date in 2018, we remain concerned about the total size of the award, the structure given performance triggers, dilution, and lack of mitigation of key person risk,” Norges Bank Investment Management said in a statement on its website. “We will continue to seek constructive dialogue with Tesla on this and other topics.”