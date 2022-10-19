ajc logo
X

Norwegian airport briefly closed after drone spotted

National & World News
27 minutes ago
Authorities say the airport in Norway’s second-largest city has briefly closed after at least one drone was spotted nearby by area residents

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The airport in Norway’s second-largest city was briefly closed Wednesday after at least one drone was spotted nearby by area residents, authorities said.

The first drone sighting at Bergen Airport was reported at 4:15 a.m., police spokesman Ørjan Djuvik said, adding that the Norwegian army and state-owned airports operator Avinor were informed. Police said no suspects had been identified.

Other drone sightings were later reported.

“There can also be observations that could be other phenomenon, for instance weather,” Djuvik said, but adding that “we are unsure whether it is one or more drones, but we are sure that there is at least one.”

Bergen Airport, which has 15 gates, was shut down at around 6:30 a.m. and reopened 2½ hours later. It's the second-largest airport in Norway and serves more than 6 million passengers a year, according to the airport’s website.

Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms and infrastructure in recent weeks.

On Monday, Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl asked people to be aware of suspicious activity and said that domestic security agency PST had received a number of new drone tips.

“I would say that it is important that we have vigilance in society for activity that may appear suspicious. This should be reported to the local police,” she said.

At least six Russian citizens have been detained over the past few weeks for flying drones or taking photographs of sensitive sites in Norway.

There is heightened security around key energy, internet and power infrastructure following last month’s underwater explosions that ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea that were built to deliver Russian gas to Germany.

The blasts happened off both Sweden and Denmark — in international waters but within the countries’ exclusive economic zone. The damaged Nord Stream pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Charles Sykes

Lawyer: Cardi B ‘humiliated’ man with racy image on mixtape5h ago

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

Road-rage crash turns fatal on I-85 South in Gwinnett, GSP says
10h ago

Credit: AP

Bell indicted on federal conspiracy charges against Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
12h ago

Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

Berlusconi says Russia's Putin gifted him vodka, sweet note
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Many remain critical of state of US democracy: AP-NORC poll
14m ago
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
41m ago
Russia leaves more of Ukraine without power in new strikes
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
12h ago
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top