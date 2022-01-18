Norway's Telenor to sell stake in Myanmar's Wave Money

Telenor wrote off the value of that business after the military takeover ignited a public backlash and the authorities imposed limits on mobile and internet access.

In 2020, Wave Money processed $8.7 billion in payments, equivalent to about 12% of Myanmar's GDP, according to Telenor. It has 45,000 “Wave Shops” across the country.

According to a detailed list compiled by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 1,400 civilians have perished as security forces have quashed nonviolent demonstrations against the Myanmar's military's takeover, which deposed the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.

Peaceful protests have continued, but an armed resistance to the crackdown has been building, to the point that U.N. experts have warned the country could be sliding into civil war.