Norway's hospitalized king gets a pacemaker in Malaysia after falling ill during vacation

HELSINKI (AP) — King Harald of Norway was implanted with a temporary pacemaker Saturday at a hospital in Malaysia's resort island of Langkawi, where Europe's oldest monarch was being treated for an infection during a vacation this week, the Norwegian royal house said.

“The pacemaker was implanted due to a low heart rate,” the Royal House of Norway said in a brief statement, adding that the procedure was successful.

Following the operation, Harald, 87, would likely be transported back to Norway “within the next couple of days,” the statement said.