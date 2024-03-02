Nation & World News

Norway's hospitalized king gets a pacemaker in Malaysia after falling ill during vacation

The royal house of Norway says King Harald has been implanted with a temporary pacemaker at a hospital in Malaysia’s resort island of Langkawi
FILE - King Harald V of Norway leaves the Notre Dame cathedral after attending at the funeral of the Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg, in Luxembourg, on May 4, 2019. Norwegian royal officials say that King Harald V of Norway has been hospitalized with an infection while on vacation in Malaysia. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

4 minutes ago

HELSINKI (AP) — King Harald of Norway was implanted with a temporary pacemaker Saturday at a hospital in Malaysia's resort island of Langkawi, where Europe's oldest monarch was being treated for an infection during a vacation this week, the Norwegian royal house said.

“The pacemaker was implanted due to a low heart rate,” the Royal House of Norway said in a brief statement, adding that the procedure was successful.

Following the operation, Harald, 87, would likely be transported back to Norway “within the next couple of days,” the statement said.

“His Majesty is doing well under the circumstances but still requires rest. The procedure will make the return back home safer, according to His Majesty The King’s personal physician, Bjørn Bendz,” the palace in Oslo said.

The royal house said on Tuesday that Harald, Europe’s oldest reigning monarch, was hospitalized after he fell ill during a private vacation in Langkawi. Norwegian media outlets said Harald traveled to the Malaysian resort island to celebrate his 87th birthday.

Two days before his birthday last week, Norwegian news agency NTB reported that the king was undertaking a private trip abroad together with his wife Queen Sonja, without specifying the destination or dates.

People stand outside the Sultanah Maliha Hospital, where King Harald V of Norway is believed to be admitted with an infection, on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi, Malaysia, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Malaysian national news agency Bernama cited unidentified sources as confirming that Europe's oldest monarch was warded at the hospital’s Royal Suite. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

A security officer walks outside the Sultanah Maliha Hospital, where King Harald V of Norway is believed to be admitted with an infection, on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi, Malaysia, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Malaysian national news agency Bernama cited unidentified sources as confirming that Europe's oldest monarch was warded at the hospital’s Royal Suite. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

A police officer walks outside the Sultanah Maliha Hospital, where Norway's King Harald believed has been admitted with an infection, on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi, Malaysia, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Malaysian national news agency Bernama cited unidentified sources as confirming that Europe's oldest monarch was warded at the hospital's Royal Suite. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Security personal chase media out from Sultanah Maliha Hospital, where Norway's King Harald believed has been admitted with an infection, on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi, Malaysia, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Malaysian national news agency Bernama cited unidentified sources as confirming that Europe's oldest monarch was warded at the hospital's Royal Suite. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

A Scandinavian Airlines medevac plane arrives at Langkawi, where the Norwegian king is being treated for an infection, in Malaysia, Friday, March 1, 2024. King Harald V, Europe's oldest monarch at 87, was hospitalized after he fell ill during a vacation, the royal palace in Oslo announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

